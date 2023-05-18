The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court orders tenant to vacate premises over refusal to pay rent

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge further ordered that the premises should be forcefully opened in the presence of the court orderly, court bailiff and plaintiff.

court order
court order

Recommended articles

The presiding Judge, Abdulkadir Ahmed, made the judgment in the case that started in June 2020, after the respondent refused to appear in court despite several notice.

Delivering judgment on the case, Ahmed ordered that the respondent should vacate the premises with immediate effect.

He said that the respondent should pay N1,500 monthly, being ‘mesne profit’ from June 1, 2020, when the case started to the date of judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge further ordered that the premises should be forcefully opened in the presence of the court orderly, court bailiff and plaintiff.

Also, that the items recovered should be written down, duplicated, signed and kept by the aforementioned and property kept in safe custody with plaintiff, but should only dispose same with the order of the court.

Earlier, the petitioner, Dr J.O Olatoke (SAN), filed a suit that the respondent occupied the premises as an annual tenant, which started from June 1, 2019, and ended on May 30, 2020.

Olatoke said that the respondent was issued a statutory notice of owners, with intention to apply for recovery of the said premises, but refused to surrender the possession of the premises.

The plaintiff filed an application for substituted service on the premises that the respondent could not be found personally and was granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The respondent did not appear before the court, while the plaintiff, through a sole witness, one Jimoh Waliyah, tendered two documents that were accepted as exhibits.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Military kills scores of suspected terrorists, recovers large cache of arms

Military kills scores of suspected terrorists, recovers large cache of arms

Again, coalition urges Buhari to probe EFCC activities under Bawa

Again, coalition urges Buhari to probe EFCC activities under Bawa

Police list names of 9 victims killed during attack on US convoy in Anambra

Police list names of 9 victims killed during attack on US convoy in Anambra

Former Ebonyi Senator, Anyim Ude is dead

Former Ebonyi Senator, Anyim Ude is dead

ABUTH deliver first IVF conceived baby, set to make it affordable

ABUTH deliver first IVF conceived baby, set to make it affordable

Again, tribunal adjourns APM's petition against Tinubu

Again, tribunal adjourns APM's petition against Tinubu

Buhari’s govt shows strong resolve in tackling corruption in Nigeria - SGF

Buhari’s govt shows strong resolve in tackling corruption in Nigeria - SGF

Buhari asks diplomats to always respect Nigerian cultures, traditional institutions

Buhari asks diplomats to always respect Nigerian cultures, traditional institutions

Farmer wants Tinubu's govt to support full agric mechanisation

Farmer wants Tinubu's govt to support full agric mechanisation

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha (middle) had been dodging the EFCC for months before he was rearrested [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

EFCC arrests Mompha, again, on alleged ₦6 billion fraud case

Bank staffers arrested

Bank staff pushes debtor’s wife to d*ath in Ogun

The court ruled that he would almost certainly not be eligible for early release from prison [Guardian]

Court jails nurse for drugging patients so they wouldn't disturb his sleep