Court orders tenant to vacate premises over refusal to pay rent

The presiding Judge, Abdulkadir Ahmed, made the judgment in the case that started in June 2020, after the respondent refused to appear in court despite several notice.

Delivering judgment on the case, Ahmed ordered that the respondent should vacate the premises with immediate effect.

He said that the respondent should pay N1,500 monthly, being ‘mesne profit’ from June 1, 2020, when the case started to the date of judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge further ordered that the premises should be forcefully opened in the presence of the court orderly, court bailiff and plaintiff.

Also, that the items recovered should be written down, duplicated, signed and kept by the aforementioned and property kept in safe custody with plaintiff, but should only dispose same with the order of the court.

Earlier, the petitioner, Dr J.O Olatoke (SAN), filed a suit that the respondent occupied the premises as an annual tenant, which started from June 1, 2019, and ended on May 30, 2020.

Olatoke said that the respondent was issued a statutory notice of owners, with intention to apply for recovery of the said premises, but refused to surrender the possession of the premises.

The plaintiff filed an application for substituted service on the premises that the respondent could not be found personally and was granted.

ADVERTISEMENT