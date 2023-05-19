Court jails businessman 6 months for cheating tomato seller in ₦50k deal
The court gave the convict an option of ₦10,000 fine.
Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Usman after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust and cheating.
Bokkos said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to indulge in the same act. The magistrate gave the convict an option of ₦10,000 fine.
He also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of ₦50,000 to the nominal complainant.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on May 4, at the Laranto Police Station by Anagor Ugo, the complainant.
Gokwat said that the convict was given ₦50,000 to supply 20 baskets of tomatoes and he converted the money to his personal use. The offence, he said, is punishable under the Plateau Penal Code law.
