Court jails businessman 6 months for cheating tomato seller in ₦‎50k deal

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos sentenced Usman after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust and cheating.

Bokkos said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others who would want to indulge in the same act. The magistrate gave the convict an option of ₦‎10,000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of ₦‎50,000 to the nominal complainant.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on May 4, at the Laranto Police Station by Anagor Ugo, the complainant.