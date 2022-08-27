RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

CNN acknowledges Pastor Jerry Eze YouTube Prayer channel as a global movement

#FeatureByPastorJerry: A man of God of Nigerian descent, Pastor Jerry Eze has been recognised and acknowledged by one of the biggest international media outlets, CNN as a prayer warrior and religious leader with strong global influence.

Pastor Jerry Eze.
Early in the morning around 7am Nigerian time, Christians from all over the world made it a necessity to join Pastor Eze on his YouTube channel to witness his passionate prayer session and be blessed by it.

According to CNN, With more than 90,000 peak concurrent viewers, Eze's daily broadcasts rank among the most streamed globally on YouTube, according to the analytics website Playboard, which collates data for YouTube channels.

His YouTube platform also ranks second among gospel channels with the most live viewers worldwide behind Brazilian preacher Bruno Leonardo.

His self-named YouTube channel has over 880,000 subscribers as of this and his broadcasts have garnered more than 122 million views over a three-year period, according to figures from his channel.

Pastor Jerry Eze is a convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Lead Pastor at Streams of Joy International. He is a strong believer that “What God Cannot Do, Does Not Exist”, little wonder lots of people all over the world share amazing testimonies while engaging with him on YouTube.

The 40-year-old preacher and prayer warrior was born on August 22, 1982 in Bende Local Government area of Abia State. He was raised by a petty-trader single mother and his education was funded by a couple who were in love with active participation in church activities in his younger age.

Pastor Eze’s success on YouTube has placed Nigeria on the map of countries with the successful preacher on YouTube.

