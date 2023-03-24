Cleric, twin brothers, 25 others in EFCC net over alleged internet fraud
The EFFC recovered 10 exotic cars, different brands of laptops, cell phones and printer from the suspects.
EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Uwujaren said that the arrest, which was effected at Mandate Area, Ilorin, followed actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the arrested suspects six students and mining operator among others,” he said.
He said that items recovered from the suspects included 10 exotic cars, different brands of laptops, cell phones and printer, among others.
He said that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.
