Cleric rains curses on killers of UI Professor, Ajewole

Ajetomobi, while speaking at the funeral service for the late don in Ibadan, decried the gruesome manner in which the deceased was killed, adding that it was not the will of God.

According to him, it is okay for all mortals to die at their own respective appointed time, as stated in the scriptures because God determines the numbers of days each person will spend on earth. He, however, said it was not okay for anybody to kill his fellow humans, as it is punishable by both human and divine laws.

Ajetomobi said wickedness and cruelty were factors that could make anyone to another person, even among the intellectuals. Quoting copiously from Genesis 4:8-12 and II Samuel 3:29, the cleric rained the curses recorded on the accounts of Cain and Abel and Joab and Abner on the killers of Ajewole.

“Prof. Ajewole did not die; he was killed. God does not kill people who are serving the cause that pleases Him.

“I saw the blood of Ajewole on the ground and I said it would cry out. Ajewole’s blood will speak.

“There are colleagues who are in rivalry with each other and nothing wastes people’s lives like cruelty and jealousy. Both the killers and planners of Ajewole will also die by blood,” he said in an emotion-laden voice.

In an interview, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, said that the deceased contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of the institution during his lifetime. He noted that the deceased’s impacts were particularly felt at Nnamdi Azikwe Hall of the university while he was the hall warden.

“We used to know the hall as very volatile; he was the one who took care of that hall and normalise the situation there.

“He touched the lives of both staff members and students of the university.

“He was well known. In fact, many people did not even know his real name; they know him as Iroko. His research was in forestry products which jelled well with his nickname,” Adebowale remarked.

One of the classmates of the deceased, Mr Niyi Adebayo, the Special Adviser on Budget to Ekiti Governor, prayed for the bereaved family while eulogising the virtues of the late don.

“He was my classmate in UI; we both graduated in 1989. He was one of the people who kept the class alive, very friendly and sacrificial.

“If you were missing in class, he would be the one to say that a certain student was not around and call other people’s attention to it.

