ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Cleric rains curses on killers of UI Professor, Ajewole

News Agency Of Nigeria

President of Men of Issachar Vision, Ibadan, Rev. Samson Ajetomobi, on Tuesday, rained biblical curses on the killers of the University of Ibadan lecturer, Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole.

Prof-Opeyemi-Ajewole (Credit: PM News Nigeria)
Prof-Opeyemi-Ajewole (Credit: PM News Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Ajetomobi, while speaking at the funeral service for the late don in Ibadan, decried the gruesome manner in which the deceased was killed, adding that it was not the will of God.

According to him, it is okay for all mortals to die at their own respective appointed time, as stated in the scriptures because God determines the numbers of days each person will spend on earth. He, however, said it was not okay for anybody to kill his fellow humans, as it is punishable by both human and divine laws.

Ajetomobi said wickedness and cruelty were factors that could make anyone to another person, even among the intellectuals. Quoting copiously from Genesis 4:8-12 and II Samuel 3:29, the cleric rained the curses recorded on the accounts of Cain and Abel and Joab and Abner on the killers of Ajewole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Ajewole did not die; he was killed. God does not kill people who are serving the cause that pleases Him.

“I saw the blood of Ajewole on the ground and I said it would cry out. Ajewole’s blood will speak.

“There are colleagues who are in rivalry with each other and nothing wastes people’s lives like cruelty and jealousy. Both the killers and planners of Ajewole will also die by blood,” he said in an emotion-laden voice.

In an interview, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, said that the deceased contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of the institution during his lifetime. He noted that the deceased’s impacts were particularly felt at Nnamdi Azikwe Hall of the university while he was the hall warden.

We used to know the hall as very volatile; he was the one who took care of that hall and normalise the situation there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He touched the lives of both staff members and students of the university.

“He was well known. In fact, many people did not even know his real name; they know him as Iroko. His research was in forestry products which jelled well with his nickname,” Adebowale remarked.

One of the classmates of the deceased, Mr Niyi Adebayo, the Special Adviser on Budget to Ekiti Governor, prayed for the bereaved family while eulogising the virtues of the late don.

“He was my classmate in UI; we both graduated in 1989. He was one of the people who kept the class alive, very friendly and sacrificial.

“If you were missing in class, he would be the one to say that a certain student was not around and call other people’s attention to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was no way you could be bored wherever Ajewole was as he was very jovial,” Adebayo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

INEC concludes defence in Labour Party's petition

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Plateau Senator emerges Minority Leader

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Ohanaeze Youth wants JAMB to conduct another exam for Mmesoma

Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Delta Assembly approves Oborevwori’s request to appoint 20 SAs

Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

Zulum releases 80 vehicles to ease high cost of transportation in the State

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

Northern group dismisses call to negotiate with terrorists

Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu - Ale MD ESBS

Gov. Mbah appoints Channels TV Ladi Akeredolu - Ale MD ESBS

INEC closes defence in Obi/LP petition, tenders documents

INEC closes defence in Obi/LP petition, tenders documents

Ihonvbere, Chinda emerge Majority, Minority leaders of 10th House of Reps

Ihonvbere, Chinda emerge Majority, Minority leaders of 10th House of Reps

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. (Illustrative picture) [Naija News]

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Woman sells neighbour’s child

Woman kidnaps, sells neighbour’s 3-year-old girl in Lagos

Nigerian Police Women (Naijaloaded)

Policewoman offers ₦500,000 to silence family of defiled 5-year-old girl