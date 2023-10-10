ADVERTISEMENT
Citizens to pay 30% more at MMA2 for car park, VIP lounge services

Ima Elijah

The additional charges would be channeled into enhancing the airport's infrastructure and maintaining high-quality services.

Bi-Courtney is the operator of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Ikeja, Lagos. [Premium Times]
Starting November 1, 2023, passengers, including Nigerians and other users, will be slapped with an extra 30% charge for these amenities.

Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head of Corporate Communications at BASL, confirmed the tariff increase in a statement released on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The decision to raise the prices, she stated, is a response to the changing economic landscape in Nigeria, which has escalated the maintenance costs significantly.

This move follows the footsteps of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which, in July this year, increased toll fees at the Lagos and Abuja airports by a minimum of 50%. .

Yinka-Olawuyi stated the necessity of this tariff revision to sustain the airport's operations and enhance the quality of services provided to travelers. While acknowledging the potential concerns among passengers, she reassured the public that the additional funds would be channeled into enhancing the airport's infrastructure and maintaining high-quality services.

