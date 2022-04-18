Chrisland school, a popular private school in Lagos, has suspended one of its female pupils, whose identity would not be disclosed in this report on ethical grounds.
Chrisland School suspends pupil after engaging in sexual activity
Chrisland School has described one of its female students who was allegedly raped, as a major participant in a truth-or-dare game that led her and other pupils into a sexual activity.
Renowned Music Executive Ubi Franklin had taken to his social media pages to disclose how his friend’s daughter was allegedly raped by her fellow students while they represented their school at the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to Franklin, while the students shared the video-recording from their sexual activity on social media, the school covered up the incident for a month.
“Just got off the phone with a friend of mine His 10-year-old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai. His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram, and the school concealed it for a month,” his tweets read partly.
He added that the school later conducted a pregnancy test on the student, after which she was suspended.
Following Franklin’s narration of the incident, there have been wild reactions from members of the public and Nigerians on social media, as many people slammed the school management for failing in its responsibility.
However, telling its side of the story, Chrisland, in a letter signed by its Head Teacher, Mrs. G.I Azike, countered Franklin, saying the sexual act was done willfully.
In the letter dated Thursday, April 14, 2022, the school stated that the suspended female pupil, and its other learners carried out “the immoral acts after the light out instruction was given to them.”
Describing her as a major participant, Chrisland said the pupil and her co-learners, after defying the light out instruction, played a truth-or-dare game, during which they carried out the “improper behavior”.
Following the girl’s suspension, Chrisland school advised her parents to take her for adequate counseling and rehabilitation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng