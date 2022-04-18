Chrisland School suspends pupil after engaging in sexual activity

Renowned Music Executive Ubi Franklin had taken to his social media pages to disclose how his friend’s daughter was allegedly raped by her fellow students while they represented their school at the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Franklin, while the students shared the video-recording from their sexual activity on social media, the school covered up the incident for a month.

“Just got off the phone with a friend of mine His 10-year-old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai. His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram, and the school concealed it for a month,” his tweets read partly.

He added that the school later conducted a pregnancy test on the student, after which she was suspended.

Following Franklin’s narration of the incident, there have been wild reactions from members of the public and Nigerians on social media, as many people slammed the school management for failing in its responsibility.

Pulse Nigeria

However, telling its side of the story, Chrisland, in a letter signed by its Head Teacher, Mrs. G.I Azike, countered Franklin, saying the sexual act was done willfully.

In the letter dated Thursday, April 14, 2022, the school stated that the suspended female pupil, and its other learners carried out “the immoral acts after the light out instruction was given to them.”

Pulse Nigeria

Describing her as a major participant, Chrisland said the pupil and her co-learners, after defying the light out instruction, played a truth-or-dare game, during which they carried out the “improper behavior”.