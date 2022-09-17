RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Chinese man hacks Kano lady to death for refusing to date him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The Kano State Police Command have confirmed the arrest of a Chinese national who butchered a lady for refusing his advances.

An Asian man suspected to be Chinese, has reportedly hacked a lady identified as Ummita to death.

Multiple reports on Saturday, September 17, 2022, claimed that the suspect trailed Ummita to her father’s house in Janbulo area of Kano State, where he gruesomely murdered her.

The Chinese man, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, was said to have killed Ummita for refusing to explore a romantic relationship with him.

Chinese man killed a Kano girl Ummita. Where he stabbed and slits her throat to death in Kano for rejecting his love.

A little misunderstanding, he called her repeatedly and she didn't pick, went to their home, bang at their door repeatedly, her mom got furious and decided to confront him, he pushed her as she opened the door and head straight in where he located Ummita and stabbed, butcher and slit her throat,” a Twitter account @ArewaTwitter posted as it gave an account of the incident.

The incident has generated reactions from many Nigerians, who took to their Twitter platforms, to express their anger.

While expressing their rage, they unanimously called for Justice on the matter.

“So a Chinese man stabbed a Muslim girl to death in Kano and he hasn’t been stoned to death and burnt by an angry mob. Who woulda thought,” @The_Vyrus.

Adding her voice to the call for Justice, another Twitter user @aishaummeey wrote, “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un💔💔💔 The story of the lady in Kano that was stabbed to death by a Chinese man in her own father’s house is so devastating💔 May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her the highest rank in jannah. No human deserves to die that way! The Chinese man should be brought to justice. He should be killed the same way or worse!!!

When this writer reached out to Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Haruna Abdullahi to confirm the report, he disclosed that the suspect has been arrested and an investigation had been launched for his prosecution.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

