Child trafficking gang sells 12-year-old boy for ₦400,000, suspects arrested

The trio allegedly sold a 12-year-old boy (name withheld) for ₦400,000 in Ibesikpo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement issued following a press conference at the police headquarters in Uyo on Monday, July 1, 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, disclosed the details of the arrest.

The suspects, Michael Edet, Umem Moses, and Ability Tom, were detained on Thursday, May 9, around 2 pm, based on credible intelligence received by the police.

According to Ayilara, the suspects kidnapped the boy while he was selling groundnuts along Oron Road in Akwa Ibom State.

They then transported him to the Ovum Community in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, where he was sold to another suspect, Loveth Nwankwo, for ₦400,000.

"On May 9, 2024, at about 2:30 pm, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command arrested Michael Emmanuel Edet, Ability Henry Tom, and Uwem Udoh Moses from their hideouts within Ibesikpo and Aka Etinan Road for stealing a child who was hawking groundnuts along Oron Road. The child was taken to Ovum Community and sold for ₦400,000 to Loveth Nwankwo," Ayilara stated.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Loveth Nwankwo in Abia State.

The suspects confessed to the crime and pledged to assist in apprehending other fleeing members of their syndicate.

The victim was rescued, and the investigation is ongoing. The suspects will face charges in court.