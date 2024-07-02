ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Child trafficking gang sells 12-year-old boy for ₦400,000, suspects arrested

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects, numbering three, reportedly sold the boy for ₦400,000 after which they were arrested.

The boy was rescued by the police [Daily Post]
The boy was rescued by the police [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The trio allegedly sold a 12-year-old boy (name withheld) for ₦400,000 in Ibesikpo, Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement issued following a press conference at the police headquarters in Uyo on Monday, July 1, 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, disclosed the details of the arrest.

The suspects, Michael Edet, Umem Moses, and Ability Tom, were detained on Thursday, May 9, around 2 pm, based on credible intelligence received by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ayilara, the suspects kidnapped the boy while he was selling groundnuts along Oron Road in Akwa Ibom State.

They then transported him to the Ovum Community in the Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, where he was sold to another suspect, Loveth Nwankwo, for ₦400,000.

"On May 9, 2024, at about 2:30 pm, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command arrested Michael Emmanuel Edet, Ability Henry Tom, and Uwem Udoh Moses from their hideouts within Ibesikpo and Aka Etinan Road for stealing a child who was hawking groundnuts along Oron Road. The child was taken to Ovum Community and sold for ₦400,000 to Loveth Nwankwo," Ayilara stated.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Loveth Nwankwo in Abia State.

The suspects confessed to the crime and pledged to assist in apprehending other fleeing members of their syndicate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was rescued, and the investigation is ongoing. The suspects will face charges in court.

Ayilara, however, assured residents that the police command remains committed to tackling criminal activities and maintaining law and order in the state.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India

Aiyedatiwa threatens 3-year jail term for 'Minor Chiefs' wearing beaded crowns

Aiyedatiwa threatens 3-year jail term for 'Minor Chiefs' wearing beaded crowns

How to avoid cholera in 5 easy steps

How to avoid cholera in 5 easy steps

FCT Emergency Management rescues 3 from collapsed building in Abuja

FCT Emergency Management rescues 3 from collapsed building in Abuja

Court adjourns hearing on Kano Emirship tussle suit until July 4

Court adjourns hearing on Kano Emirship tussle suit until July 4

South-East Governors, stakeholders meet in Enugu for crucial talks on Kanu's issue

South-East Governors, stakeholders meet in Enugu for crucial talks on Kanu's issue

35 dead, 149 injured in 49 road crashes in Ogun over 4 weeks

35 dead, 149 injured in 49 road crashes in Ogun over 4 weeks

25-year-old woman captured for attempting to traffic 2 underage girls to Niger

25-year-old woman captured for attempting to traffic 2 underage girls to Niger

Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

Nigerians among top 30 architecture students in New Zealand

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]

Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter [The GuardianNG]

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter