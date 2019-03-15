With worldwide debut in Nigeria, Guinness Gold brings a rich, amber gold, great flavour and great taste to discerning Nigerians who expect more from their lager beer experience.

Infused with crystal malt and amber malt, Guinness Gold has a depth of flavour that no other lager beer anywhere can lay claim to. Crucially, the use of the same Guinness yeast as the iconic Guinness stout ensures that the Guinness Gold drinker enjoys the fruity flavours that savour the flavour.

Speaking on the launch, Adenike Adebola Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc. Explained: “We are thrilled to see the great interest in Guinness Gold that has trailed our pre-launch activities. As you will agree, we too are passionate about celebrating life’s golden moments. It is why we redesigned our brewery gate and lit up our buildings in celebration of the launch of this truly extraordinary lager beer. We welcome you to enjoy the bold flavours that you expect from Guinness with Guinness Gold. I can’t wait to see you savour the flavour of Guinness Gold.”

Guinness Gold is an exciting new product from Guinness Nigeria plc. created to improve the lager beer drinking experience for discerning Nigerians. It is initially available in select outlets at N350 for a 600ml bottle.

