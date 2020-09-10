Barely a month to the governorship election in Ondo state, fire gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state on Thursday, September 10, 2020, destroying card readers.

It's not immediately clear what cause the inferno.

But in a statement titled,‘Fire at INEC office in Akure’, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the commission would commence an immediate investigation into the cause of the fire.

The statement reads, “Fire broke out today (Thursday) September 10, 2020, at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure.

“The inferno, which gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, started at 7.30 pm. Men of the Fire Service are however currently containing the fire.

“INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who is in Ondo State in connection with preparations for the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for October 10, 2020, rushed to the office about 8 pm.

“The Administrative Secretary of the State, Mr Popoola, and some staff of the commission are also there.

“Okoye said an investigation into the cause of the fire will commence promptly after the fire has been contained.