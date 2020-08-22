Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Okoye said that the list was published at INEC State and Local Government offices in Ondo State, adding that it was also available on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

He noted that as at at 6 pm on Aug. 18, which was the deadline for the withdrawal and substitution of candidates, only four political parties substituted their earlier nominated candidates.

He noted that the commission held its weekly regular meeting on Thursday and deliberated on the conduct of the Ondo governorship election scheduled as well as other outstanding elections.

“It will be recalled that on July 31, the Commission published the provisional list of candidates for the Ondo governorship election comprising 17 political parties.

“In accordance with Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities released on Feb. 6, withdrawal and substitution of candidates ended at 6 pm on Aug. 18.

“Four political parties that earlier made valid nominations have substituted their candidates.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their Deputy Governorship candidates, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its governorship and deputy governorship candidates.

“Consequently, the Commission has published the final list of nominated candidates in our State and Local Government offices in Ondo State. The list is also available on our website and social media platforms,” he said.

Okoye advised political parties, candidates in the election and members of the public to check the final list of candidates and be guided accordingly.