‘Cancel Culture’ is ‘Unforgiveness’ at its peak!

With the use of social media, anyone can get cancelled. And by anyone I mean Anyone!

While then the idea of holding people accountable for their words and actions is fair, in the name of righting wrongs. This trend has unfortunately evolved into an extreme and toxic culture

‘Cancel Culture’ is one of the most ridiculous trends that have become popular in modern times. I say one because there are few of them these days. Which we’ll discuss in other articles.

Reasons why ‘Cancel Culture’ is unwise why we should end it.

People or Organisations should be able to genuinely apologize and earn forgiveness. No individual is born with perfect knowledge and ethics.

Consciously or Unconsciously ‘Cancel Culture’ makes us walk on eggshells.

It is commendable as a society we have become more sensitive to every tweet, every song, every film, every speech, or every product. However, it is bad because now we don’t know what deeds are done out of sincerity, for the sake of popularity or out of fear of being cancelled.

Another huge flaw of this cancer worm that we allow to thrive is that it gives no room for one important element of the human experience, ‘Growth’.

‘I mean Imagine if God Cancels us every time we sin? Cancel culture gives no room for growth, evolving, and learning. When we cancel someone, we are saying that person deserves no shot at being better.

In conclusion, it’s not really about the person or brand we ‘Cancel’ it’s about us. Being unforgiving!

-----

Freelance Writer, Pop Culture Critic & Storyteller.

Reach out to me Israelnisola

-----