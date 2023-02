Omoolorun met his untimely death while on a hunting expedition at Apeju Street, Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the cleric shot at a deer, but the gunshot backfired and killed him.

According to some eyewitnesses, the deer had an ‘Ifa’ inscription written on it.

“When the wife of the deceased realised her husband did not return home on that day, she became worried. She puts a call across to him but his phone was ringing without any response.

“The wife became afraid and called the deceased’s sister and some other neighbours who embarked on a search for him.

“By the time they got to the farm, they met him lying helpless on the ground with the mysterious deer, standing by his side.

“They met him in the bush with his hand held onto his body where he sustained a bullet wound.

“They met the deer beside the hunter unhurt but was caught when it tried to escape. They discovered Ifa inscriptions on the deer,” one of the eyewitnesses was quoted as saying.

The source added that the deer was taken to Oba Ile Police station but later died.

Police sources at the Oba-Ile police Division have reportedly confirmed the report.