Boyfriend disappears after lady found dead in hotel

In an incident that happened on Friday, November 31, the lady was found dead after lodging in the hotel with a male partner.

It was gathered that both guests arrived at the hotel in the early hours of the day, and made payment for a short rest.

After some hours, the receptionist who was about to give out the room to another customer went to the room and found it locked.

According to a resident in the community, the hotel worker later used a spare key to open the door and thereafter found the lady lying on the bed motionless.

The resident, who craved anonymity due to the nature of the incident, was quoted as saying that “the two guests arrived at the hotel in the morning. After paying, they collected the key to their room and went inside. It was later around 10:00 pm when the hotel attendant wanted to give the room to another customer that they started to look for the key to the room.

“When they got there, they discovered it was locked. They also knocked but no one answered. They later banged on the door yet no one answered. They had to get a spare key and when the door was opened, only the female guest was found lying naked on the bed. Her body was covered with a bedspread. It was also discovered that her clothes and phone were taken away.”

The resident added that the hotel owner was immediately alerted while the workers searched around for the whereabouts of the male guest.

All efforts to locate him were unsuccessful as their record was not taken by the receptionist when they first arrived.

“The hotel workers searched everywhere as they were also joined by some other persons in an attempt to locate the suspect. It was that same night that the director of the hotel went to report to the police. The police came that night, took pictures of the lady and took her body away. It was difficult to locate her partner because the receptionist did not take the record of the customers. The hotel also does not have a CCTV camera,” the resident added.