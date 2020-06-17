The Nigerian barbie doll, born Idris Okuneye, is known transgender who has for years been living now as a woman and prefers to be addressed as such.

Bobrisky achieved a socialite status with her cross-dressing and heavy makeup as a girl.

However, for the first time in a long while now, ever since switching his gender, the ever-controversial Bobrisky has ditched dressing as a woman with her usual makeup slay to show up as a man for his father’s birthday.

Photos from Bob’s appearance at the birthday gathering, have been surfacing online and attract a myriad of reaction from fans who have a lot to say. See the photos and some comments below.

Nigerian transgender, Bob Risky dresses as a man to father's birthday party

