RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Boat mishap claims 28 in Niger

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 28 persons have lost their lives in a boat mishap in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

Boat mishap claims 28 in Niger[Enca]
12 bodies recovered in Lagos boat mishap, 5 still missing [Enca] Pulse Nigeria

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Inga confirmed it in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

Recommended articles

He said the occupants of the boat were 100 passengers coming from Zumba from Tija village of Munya Local Government Area of the state.

Inga said the incident happened on May 8, at about 6 p.m 50 metres to their destination when the boat hit a stump of a tree and broke.

He said 65 people survived, 28 corpses recovered by local divers while seven people are still missing.

The director general said search and rescue operation was still ongoing to recover the missing persons.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

4 things to do after sex

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

I found myself in stranger's home after he asked for direction; I regained sanity on my way home – Lady

'You're a fool' - rapper Vector tells those accusing him of mocking Dare Adeboye's death with his tweet

Your style coaching couldn’t save your marriage - Delay punches Ms Nancy (WATCH)

Victoria Inyama shades Etinosa Idemudia following marriage collapse

Woman catches cheating lover using serial number on his condom pack