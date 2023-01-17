Blockchain is the next disruptive technology of all time

A new way of thinking about the role of technology in a logistics organization will be necessary as blockchain gains mainstream traction over the next few years. We explore why that is so and what it means for organizations today and in the future.

Blockchain has numerous applications in industries like finance, healthcare, and agriculture. It has been widely heralded as the solution for issues plaguing the global financial system due to its decentralized, transparent and secure nature. Despite causing a lot of noise in the media, its true disruptive potential is still being explored and understood.

Suppose you are looking for a replacement for your current procurement system or want to reduce your overheads. In that case, you should look for the blockchain solution because it will help you out with that by giving you the flexibility you need to automate your finances in various ways. The disruptive potential of blockchain technology will make it possible to automate your finances in various ways by eliminating intermediaries, reducing administrative costs, and increasing transparency. Therefore, every network participant can independently verify all subsequent blocks for accuracy and authenticity. No wonder this technology is gaining so much attention within just one year. Let's explore why blockchain is referred to as the most disruptive technology.

1. Blockchain can revolutionize any industry:

Blockchain technology is the next disruptive technology of all time. Companies in any industry can use blockchain, but logistics and supply chain management companies will have the best time using it. Blockchain is the only technology that can provide transparency, trust, efficiency, and speed of transactions to the supply chain interactions with minimum human involvement.

It means you will eliminate unnecessary expenses and inefficiencies when you adopt blockchain as your new supply chain management system. Blockchain is already disrupting multiple industries like finance, healthcare, and agriculture; it will also disrupt the supply chain industry very soon. So let's look at the use of blockchain in different industries.

1. Healthcare:

Healthcare is one of the most crucial industries, and blockchain technology can help create data security, advanced analytics, and better identity management systems for patient data.

2. Agriculture:

Companies can use it to manage the production, distribution, and tracking of food products, along with farm-to-table data management. In addition, it will enable transparency in the system, which will minimize fraud and price manipulation.

3. Banking & Payment:

Multiple banks are using blockchain worldwide to create faster payment systems, cutting back on transaction fees while maintaining security standards.

4. Finance:

People can use it to provide instant transactions, record-keeping, and transparency. It will help in providing trust and security to financial institutions. The blockchain solution will reduce fraud and improve efficiency in financial transactions.

5. Data Storage:

It is a crucial component of supply chain management as it helps in simplifying data management and giving transparency to the overall process. People can use its technology to improve data protection, integrity, security, and quality control in supply chains.

Reasons behind the Disruptive potential of blockchain:

1. Automation:

Blockchain is self-operating, which means it will take care of the whole supply chain and can automate your finances to a great extent. In addition, the real-time and decentralized tracking of goods and money makes it possible to have full transparency within your supply chain process.

2. Fast Transactions:

Blockchain technology helps conduct faster transactions as all the transactions are recorded in an immutable ledger.

3. Minimal Cost:

The blockchain-powered value chain management system can reduce the cost of transactions and enhance efficiency to a great extent. It will also eliminate unnecessary expenses and intermediaries, saving up to 40% of production costs and reducing transaction costs by up to 80%.

4. Interoperability:

Blockchain adds interoperability with existing technology resulting in data connectivity, unidirectional data flow, and mass collaboration between customers, suppliers, and partners. Decentralization is the key to the interoperability of supply chain management which makes the system more trustworthy.

Disintermediation of the supply chain means that there will be no middlemen or third parties involved in the process, leading to less corruption and transaction delays. IBM is one of the leading companies that have recently used blockchain technology. For example, it has partnered with a shipping company that allows them to track its products through a blockchain-enabled system that is entirely decentralized.

5. Blockchain is easy to operate and reduces corruption:

It has reduced the corruption in the system because it is transparent and has eliminated any possibility of fraudulence. It helps reduce costs by eliminating unnecessary expenses like payment delays, go-betweens, transfer fees, etc. Blockchain implementation looks more straightforward than it is.

---