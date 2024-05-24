Birthday celebrant arrested over guest’s death

She was held alongside seven others in connection to the death of a yet-to-be-identified man in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos State.

Aishat was celebrating her birthday when she invited some guests to join her in the felicitation on Olayemi Street, Ijora Badia.

It was gathered that people were busy having fun during the celebration when the victim was suddenly found lying unconscious on the floor where the event was taking place.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to ascertain his condition, people reportedly moved closer to investigate what had happened to him and while assessing the victim, a wound was seen on his head, suggesting that something sinister had happened to him.

A source who does not want his name mentioned in print for fear of victimisation said the development threw people who attended the party into confusion, adding that a fight broke out during the party and there was a possibility that the victim was injured during the fight.

The source said, “There was a party on Olayemi Street, Ijora Badia, and a fight broke out during the celebration. Suddenly, the man was found lying down on the ground and when people moved closer to him, they discovered he had died and a wound was on his head.

“The case was reported at the Ijora Badia Division and when policemen got to the scene and did their investigation, they arrested the celebrant who organised the party and some other persons.”