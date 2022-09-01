17 best online casinos in Nigeria for real money gaming in 2022.

From traditional slots and poker to live dealer games and sports betting, the list of what's on offer is never-ending. So what makes one casino better than the rest? How do the best online casinos in Nigeria compare and what makes them different from the rest?

Below we take a look at some of the casinos that are a cut above the rest and what makes them such a pleasure to play on.

Best Online Casinos Nigeria-based Players Can Explore

1. 888Casino — Best Online Casino in Nigeria Overall

Pulse Nigeria

Pros

Amazing ongoing promotions and bonuses

Excellent banking options

Lightning-fast payouts

Fantastic mobile app

Cons

Customer Support to a contact form

Confusing website layout

Since its establishment in 1997, 888Casino has remained a firm favourite for Nigerian players. It has everything online casino players can wish for, and not just in terms of its extensive game selection and awesome rewards and bonuses. It is also a beautifully designed online casino with an exceptionally easy-to-use interface.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

With over 1,700 games on offer, 888Casino has a wonderful selection of games to keep you occupied for hours on end. While not the biggest casino, in terms of the number of available games, 888Casino has a clear focus on quality which is evident by the sheer volume of first-class options to choose from.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

888Casino offers a 100% match deposit up to $200 welcome bonus. There’s also a Premium Welcome Package where a total amount of $1,500 is up for grabs, spread across 5 consecutive deposits.

What we love best is that 888Casino bonuses are easy to earn and very well explained on their website, so no having to crawl through the terms and conditions like with so many other sites.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

888Casino has its own downloadable app which is a revelation to play. It may only have half the games available as on the desktop version, however, the quality of the gameplay is top-notch.

There is also an adapted web browser for those who do not wish to download the app. However, if you truly want the full mobile experience, we recommend you download the app and be as amazed as we were at how super sleek and responsive the app is to play on.

Banking: 4.9/5

888Casino has a number of banking options for both their depositing and withdrawal transactions. With over 30 different depositing and withdrawal options, you are guaranteed to find a banking solution to best suit your needs.

Interestingly, 888Casino is yet to offer Bitcoin and other altcoin offerings but they are constantly evolving and upping their game so perhaps we will see this option available in the not so distant future.

Overall: 4.7/5

Overall, we rate 888Casino as the best online casino for Nigerian players because it does a fantastic job of excelling in all the areas that matter most. It’s a pleasure to navigate with its well laid out design and straightforward approach to online gambling. Customer support is sufficient, but can be improved.

2. Intertops(Everygame) — Best for Rewards and Bonuses

Pulse Nigeria

Pros

Excellent rewards and bonuses

Multiple casinos in one

Accepts Bitcoin

Solid reputation in the industry

Cons

Limited poker room section

Intertops Casino is a gift that keeps on giving with its fantastic multi-casino offering all on one platform. Before we get to the nitty-gritty, we have to mention that we love the simple layout and design of Intertops.

From their fantastic selection of games on offer to their brilliant mobile functionality, Intertops has become a firm favourite especially for Nigerian players who appreciate a gambling site that offers sports betting, casino gaming, and poker tournaments.

Game Selection: 4.4/5

You will notice that Intertops has over 300 high-quality games on offer but that isn’t what sets Intertops apart from its peers. We love the whole setup of having 2 casinos, a poker room, and a sportsbook all in one.

This is because way back in 1996 they started out as a sports betting site and later, in 1998 they added the casino and poker rooms. Since the early days, Intertops has come a long way with their selection of games on offer and we highly recommend them for their entertainment value.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

On the rewards and bonuses front, Intertops doesn’t disappoint with the multi-level promotions that they offer their different casino players. They offer a 125% up to $1000 sign up bonus, with a chance to take full advantage of a Rookie Raise package where a total amount of $5,555 is up for grabs.

Several promotions are available between the Classic Casino and Casino Red sections. Sportsbook and poker players are also entitled to specific bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Mobile gambling has really taken off over the last few years and Intertops understands how important a great online mobile platform is. They do not have a downloadable app, but their website is fully mobile adapted.

It has all the functionality of their desktop version and is nicely laid out from a design perspective. The interface is sleek and uncluttered and the website responsiveness is brilliant.

Overall, Intertops offers a fantastic mobile experience.

Banking: 4.6/5

Banking at Intertops is as easy as they come. They offer most transaction options, including several cryptocurrencies which is great for Nigerian players who prefer crypto transactions.

From debit and credit card options, e-wallets and bank wire to cheques, Bitcoin and EcoPayz, there are many different depositing and withdrawal options to choose from.

There are no fees on deposits, very few fees on withdrawals, and most withdrawals are processed within 48 hours.

Overall: 4.5/5

Overall Intertops is a sensational casino and it isn’t hard to see why it has developed such a strong reputation over the years.

From a customer support standpoint, they have one of the most reliable support teams in the industry, available via email, telephone, and Skype. They have an exceptionally high customer service reputation and are known to resolve issues quickly and efficiently.

3. Betway Casino — Best for live dealer games

Pulse Nigeria

Pros

Top-notch live sports betting and casino games

Minimal banking fees

Generous welcome bonus

Cons

Bitcoin not accepted

Betway is one of the biggest online casinos out there and there is so much to love about this gambling site. Slots and table casino games are its forte, but it also has an impressive sports book and an action-packed poker room. As one of the bigger, well established online casinos, Betway has something for everyone of all skill levels.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Betway offers some of the most exciting gameplay available in online gambling today. With over 400 amazing games to choose from, you are sure to never get bored with their fantastic offering.

From amazing progressive slots, exciting table games and a well organised poker room to their infamous sports betting options, Betway is a thrilling bet from beginning to end. Be sure to spend some time looking at their world-class live dealer games.

They offer a myriad of live dealer games that are the very best we have tested.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

Betway knows how important it is to offer great welcome and deposit bonuses to build customer loyalty. They offer a fantastic 100% up to NGN 100,000 when you deposit NGN100 or more.

Betway also offers a number of other interesting ways to win with their jackpot giveaways and weekly cash prize rewards. They are constantly updating their promotions to include exciting competitions with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/6

We love the Betway mobile functionality because it's just so easy to use. They have the option of either downloading their app or to use their adapted website. Both versions are impeccably easy to navigate with a clean, uncluttered interface and breathtaking graphics and animation.

Both versions are available for all devices and translate well from one device to the other. Best of all, their live chat function is available on their mobile platform so you do not need to login on your desktop to log an inquiry.

Banking: 4.6/5

Being the online gambling powerhouse that it is, Betway has a wide array of amazing banking options. Whether you want straightforward debit and credit cards and e-wallets or something more dynamic, Betway has you covered.

We especially like that they have relatively high deposit limits and their payout times are lightning-fast with every transaction paid out within between 24-72 hours.

They are also known as being one of the safest bets in the industry with a very high safety and security rating.

Overall: 4.6/5

It is easy to see why Betway has built up a name as one of the world’s best online gambling sites. We especially love their live dealer games but they do a great job in every category. It is a surprise that they still have not joined the cryptocurrency bandwagon, however, hopefully we will see that change within the next few years.

On the customer support front, they offer a professional customer service offering through multiple channels which include, via email, live chat, facebook, Whatsapp, local telephone and twitter.

4. Betfair — Best for Jackpot Slots

Pulse Nigeria

Pros

Amazing progressive jackpots

Wide array of banking options

Great rewards and bonuses

Lightning-fast withdrawals

Cons

Limited live casino section

If you’re looking for some exciting jackpot slots, Betfair is the casino for you. While there aren’t too many of these jackpot titles available, the quality of the games and the prizes at stake exceeds any player’s expectations.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Betfair has a great selection of games on offer in every different style and variant. We love their progressive slots that are not only of amazing quality but also full of jackpots galore.

If slots aren’t your cup of tea, they also have a wide array of table games, poker rooms and, of course, their fantastic sports betting options.

They are also well endowed in their live dealer games which are of an exceptionally high standard.

Bonuses & Rewards: 3.5/5

The casino doesn’t have the usual major promotions that other online casinos typically have, but refer-a-friend and other minor promotions are available.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

While they do have an excellent downloadable app, we love their fully adapted flash mobile offering. That is not to say we don’t love their app as well. It is a really well designed app which offers all of the games that you will find on their desktop version.

Great app aside, we love how easy their mobile function is to use and are big fans of the layout and design. The mobile flash version is super responsive and none of the excitement of the desktop version is lost, even though you are operating on a much smaller screen.

Banking: 4.6/5

When it comes to online casino sites in Nigeria, most casino houses offer excellent banking options and Betfair is no different. They offer all of the most popular options such as Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill and Paysafecard, amongst others, for all their deposit and withdrawal transactions.

Again, we are surprised at the lack of Bitcoin and altcoin offering. With so many online gamblers moving into cryptocurrencies, we would like to see them offer some kind of cryptocurrencies in the not too distant future. What they lack in Bitcoin they make up for in terms of lightning-fast payout times with most transactions being processed in 12 hours.

Overall: 4.6/5

Their 2010 low wagering requirement fiasco aside, we think Betfair is a fantastic online casino for Nigerian players and we love everything they have to offer- especially as mentioned, their progressive jackpot slots.

They also score highly in the customer service department with their brilliant 24/7 customer support reachable via live chat and twitter. They also have a telephone support option, however, that is only available between 07:30 and 00:30.

5. 22Bet Casino — Best Live Sportsbook

Pulse Nigeria

Pros

100+ live events at a time

Accepts cryptocurrencies

Excellent mobile functionality

Unlimited withdrawals

Cons

Slot payment processing

When it comes to live sports betting, you will be hard pressed to find better than 22Bet Casino. Their sportsbook is simply excellent with so many different sports categories, you could bet all day, every day and still not get bored.

They do not only have amazing sports betting, they also offer an exciting array of casino and table games, including some excellent poker rooms.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With over 1100 games on 22Bet, you are guaranteed to never run out of things to keep you gambling to your heart’s content. Their selection is outstanding not only for the sheer volume of different games on offer, but also for the exceptional quality of their gameplay.

Although they have everything from slots, table games, a great poker offering and a great selection of other games, we are especially excited by their thrilling sports book, which offers bets on every sport you can imagine.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

22Bet offers excellent bonuses and rewards. On the welcome bonus side, they offer 100% bonus up to 130000 NGN for casino players. Sports bettors, on the other hand, can take advantage of the 100% bonus up to 50000 NGN. They also have regular reload bonuses and an interesting 22Bet points system where you can purchase merchandise and other goodies.

What we like best about their rewards and bonuses is their lost bet bonus. Should you find yourself on a losing streak, 22Bet will give you a portion of your losses back to you, which can always come in handy.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

22Bet does not have a dedicated downloadable app, however, their fully adapted mobile platform is a pleasure to play on. Almost all of their massive game selection is available on their mobile function, which is incredible considering how many games they have on offer.

Their mobile functionality is exceptionally good across all devices with no lag detected at all.

Banking: 4.8/5

You would be forgiven for thinking 22Bet offers every kind of payment method under the sun, such is the full extent of their banking options. There’s a wide range of payment options available. However, not all are accessible to Nigerian players.

Fortunately, however, most of the options available to Nigerian players are top-class. From debit and credit card options to handy e-wallet and cryptocurrency options, you will find their banking methods convenient and easy to use.

Processing can take 24 hours but they have super fast payouts of anywhere between 1-24 hours.

Overall: 4.6/5

22Bet is a fantastic online casino that has so much to offer all players of every skill level. The user interface reminds us a little of trading the stock markets although it is much easier to understand and navigate.

On the customer support front, you will be nicely surprised by how friendly and efficient their customer service representatives are. They do not offer a phone customer support network however, they are quick to respond on their 24/7 live chat and email.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Nigeria

Game Selection

Believe it or not, it is possible to quickly grow bored on some online casino sites so it is vital that a great casino offers a nice selection of high-quality gaming options. We also prefer our favourite online casinos to offer a little bit more than the basics. Live dealer options, sports betting, and an action-packed poker room is a must for our gambling tastes.

Bonuses and Rewards

While not the absolute most important thing on our list of preferences, it is still vital for an online casino to show their appreciation to their players by way of interesting rewards and bonuses over and above the winning potential. It is a great way to encourage players and build customer loyalty.

Mobile Compatibility

We are an on-the-go society and being able to enjoy your online gambling from the convenience of your mobile phone is becoming increasingly vital. It isn’t enough that casinos offer basic mobile functionality, it needs to be of exceptionally high quality with excellent user-friendliness and web response.

Banking

What would online gambling be without safe and secure banking options? It is important to have a number of banking options available as not all players prefer to bank in the same way. It’s also important to consider the fees that come with each banking option, as well as the limits that are assigned for deposits and withdrawals.

The Best Online Casinos in Nigeria FAQs

What is the Legal Betting Age in Nigeria?

All players need to be over the age of 18 to legally gamble in Nigeria, whether online or in a land-based casino.

How Do I Know If a Casino is Fair?

All reputable online casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to power their games. These RNGs are certified by third-party authorities such as eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCORGA) and Gambling Laboratories International (GLI).

How Do Gambling Sites Protect My Privacy?

All legitimate gambling casinos have strict privacy policies that are designed to protect your privacy when gambling online. They will not share your info with outside parties and have state-of-the-art encryption to protect your banking information.

Are Online Casinos Safe?

Licensed and regulated online casinos are 100% safe. Be sure to check the licensing and regulation authority of your casino of choice or be sure to stick to the excellent reputable casinos reviewed in this post.

What Should I Do If I Think I Have a Gambling Problem?

Online gambling addiction is a huge problem in Nigeria. You should never gamble with more than you could afford to lose and be mindful of how many hours you spend gambling online. If you think you have a problem, please find a live chat support counsellor at https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/support/live-support/

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in Nigeria for me?

Choosing the best online casino for you comes down to a question of personal choice. Some people prefer the poker rooms, while others cannot get enough of the live sports betting. As long as you stick to reputable casinos that are well regulated it is ok to experiment with different casino houses to find the one that suits your needs best.

Comparison of the Best Online Casinos in Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

How to Get Started at 888Casino

1. Sign up for a new account

Go to www.888.com and click “join” in the top right hand corner

Choose which of their casino sites you would like to join (they are all connected, so it isn’t that important as to which site you join)

Fill in your personal details, remembering to choose a currency.

2. Check your email

Check your email for your welcome and verification email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you cannot find the mail in your inbox

Open the email and verify your account

3. Deposit your funds and play

Once you have verified your email address for your account, you will be able to deposit funds

Click the cashier’s tab and follow the prompts to deposit funds

Wrapping Up on the Best Online Casinos in Nigeria

Online gambling in Nigeria is as exciting as it comes. With so many great casinos available to play in Nigeria, players have got a universe of excellent gameplay to discover. Whether you are a player that enjoys progressive slots or a strategic game of poker, you will find a lot to love about the different casinos listed above.

As much as we Nigerians love to gamble online, it is always important to remember that online gambling, like a fine whiskey, should always be enjoyed responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling imposes many risks and does not guarantee financial gain. It must only be done for entertainment and not as a solution to any financial challenges. If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling or have any knowledge of someone who may be going through the same, dial the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 or visit BeGambleAware.org.

Be aware that gambling websites are strictly rated 18+ only. Always practice due diligence and check your local laws and policies to make sure gambling is allowed in your region.

We only bring independent and 100% reader-supported reviews. We may gain commissions from recommendations made on our sites but rest assured this does not affect our ranking methodology in any way. We are committed to bringing our readers unbiased evaluation of gambling sites so they can have the best online gaming experience, and will continue to do so.

_---_