Bandits set Catholic parish ablaze, burn seminarian to death in Kaduna
The remains of the seminarian has been deposited at the mortuary.
The seminarian, Naman Stephen, was said to have been caught in the fire and burnt to death while the other priests managed to escape. Other sources claimed he escaped, but was killed by the smoke he inhaled in the fire.
The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the incident to newsmen.
The Police Command of the state also confirmed the incident, but yet to give an official confirmation or statement on the incident - as at the time of this report.
