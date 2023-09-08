ADVERTISEMENT
Bandits set Catholic parish ablaze, burn seminarian to death in Kaduna

Bolaji Adeleke

The remains of the seminarian has been deposited at the mortuary.

They set the parish ablaze alongside a vehicle [Brecorder]
They set the parish ablaze alongside a vehicle [Brecorder]

The seminarian, Naman Stephen, was said to have been caught in the fire and burnt to death while the other priests managed to escape. Other sources claimed he escaped, but was killed by the smoke he inhaled in the fire.

The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

The Police Command of the state also confirmed the incident, but yet to give an official confirmation or statement on the incident - as at the time of this report.

Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke Bolaji Adeleke is a content writer with years of freelancing experience in article writing for local and international blogs and websites.

