Armed robbers break into students’ hostels, shoot 1 dead

The invaded communities play hosts to some students of the Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

During the invasion, while some students were shot, others were sexually molested.

It was gathered that the armed robbers stormed the area around 1 am, shooting sporadically and entering into students’ hostels to cart away their belongings, molest some female students, and also shoot some others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those shot were Francis Dwumfour, who was thereafter left in a critical condition, and one Segun, who lost his life.

A student of the polytechnic who is also the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Director of Polytechnic Affairs of the South-West Zone, Olusola Ezekiel, confirmed the attack, stressing that there was an urgent need for provision of hostel facilities to avert future attacks.

His words, “It is happening again in Saapade. There was an attack early this morning (Saturday) by suspected robbers. I learnt a student was killed.

“We are taking this case to the AIG. We won’t stop again and we won’t wait for the Ogun State Police Command because they have failed us. We need Local securities and at least eight patrol vehicles within the Polytechnic communities. Tetfund should be asked to build a hostel of at least 2000 rooms within Saapade.”

Also, the school’s Students Union Government (SUG) President, Olatunji Alexander noted that he received the report of the attack but he was yet to get to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I learnt there was an attack this morning and a student was killed. I was on official assignment to Abuja when I received the call,” Alexander said.