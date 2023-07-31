Apprentice steals boss' 2-month-old baby in Kwara

It was gathered that the baby was stolen from the mother during a school’s graduation ceremony in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The mother of the missing toddler, Sekina, who also identified herself as Iya Mujidat said her baby was stolen by a lady who accompanied her to the graduation of one of her children.

Sekinat, however, described the suspect as a tall fair complexioned woman dressed in a purple ankara with a black headscarf.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She is a Christian and she came to me about two weeks ago that she wanted to learn how to make snacks. I accepted her but I don’t know any of her family members or where she stays and don't even have her phone number.

"We went to the graduation together and she offered to help me carry the baby when I accompanied the elder brother, who was graduating, to collect his certificate.

"That was the last time we saw her. We have reported the case at ‘B’ Division Police station in Surulere, Ilorin but we are yet to hear from them," she was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, Kwara Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said efforts were ongoing to arrest the lady and possibly recover the baby.

In a related development, some yet-to-be identified gunmen reportedly abducted a farmer, Banji Idowu on his farmland in the Iregun, Obokun Local Government Area, Osun State.

ADVERTISEMENT