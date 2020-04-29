Doreen Tay unfortunately passed on on April 21, 2020 after testing positive for the COVID-19.

The deceased was a product of the St Mary’s Senior High School at Korle Gonno in Accra.

Doreen was on admission at the Albert Einstein Montefiore Medical Center in New York before her demise.

According to the Ghanareport, the 43-year-old nurse contracted coronavirus and passed on within five weeks.

She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Montefiore Medical Center, and part-time at Throgs Neck Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

This comes after two other Ghanaian nurses died in recent weeks after contracting the Coronavirus.

Freda Ocran who worked as Head Nurse at the Psychiatric Unit of the Jacobi Medical Center in New York City, died of Coronavirus on March 28.

Also, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, a pregnant Ghanaian nurse in England died of COVID-19 after successfully giving birth.