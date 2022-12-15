ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra yahoo boys lures keke napep driver into their room, take turns to r*pe him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The yahoo boys, who were suspected to be ritualists, deceived the tricycle operator into their room, after which they locked the door, and sodomise him. The victim, thereafter, reported the matter to the police.

Some yet-to-be identified fraudsters, have lured a tricycle operator into their room at Okpuno, Awka area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fraudsters suspected to be ritualists, had approached the tricyclist for his service.

Having agreed to their terms, the tricycle operator then conveyed the fraudsters to their house at Okpuno.

The suspects, according to sources, who spoke on this matter, lured the tricyclist into their room, where they took turn to rape him.

Following the incident, the victim approached a police station to lodge a complaint, which led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

Confirming the incident, Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said other members of the gang fled.

His words: “The Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigations.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspects hired the victim, who is a tricycle rider, and lured him into a room before having carnal knowledge of him.

“Meanwhile, the result from the doctor’s report showed that there was penetration into his anus, but the arrested suspect has denied.

“Further details shall be communicated as investigation is still ongoing.”

Ikenga added that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing culprits, as he vowed that everyone involved in the sodomising of the tricyclist would be charged to court for prosecution.

