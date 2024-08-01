Anambra woman, her 4 children die after eating dinner

The deceased children were identified as Miracle, Dominion, Amanda, and Kosi.

The tragedy occurred after the family, who hailed from the Okwuchukwu family in Ihiala Local Government Area but resided in Nnewi, had their dinner on Monday.

According to Punch, the victims passed away before they could be rushed to the hospital.

An eyewitness and family member recounted that the father, who was not present during the incident, suffered severe shock upon discovering his family members lifeless and had to be hospitalised.

"A mother and her four children died after consuming a meal that was their dinner. We do not know what the real food was because they had finished eating it before the incident happened. But from the appearance of the remnants from the plates, it looked like a cassava meal," the source explained.

"Their father is battling to survive at a hospital where he was rushed to, as he was in terrible shock on getting home, even though he did not eat the ‘killer food.’ It was a rude shock and sad development to the community."

The incident has been reported to the police, and the bodies have been taken to the morgue.

Two other siblings, who were in the village and not living with their parents in Nnewi, however, escaped the tragedy.

There is ongoing speculation about the source of the food. Some believe it was a takeaway meal brought from outside, while others suspect it was cassava food prepared at home.

When contacted, Anambra State Police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it is a case of sudden and unnatural death reported to the command. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and preserved in the morgue for autopsy in a follow-up to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths. It involves a woman and her four children,” he stated.