The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Amotekun arrests 2 teenagers over alleged motorcycle theft in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two men aged 45 years old and 51, were also arrested by operatives of Amotekun corps on routine night patrol in Osogbo yesterday.

Amotekun operatives are said to be very active in Osun state.. [Autojosh]
Amotekun operatives are said to be very active in Osun state.. [Autojosh]

Recommended articles

A statement by the Amotekun Corps Commander, Retired Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, said that the suspects later sold the stolen Bajaj motorcycle at Ogunpa in Ibadan, Oyo State, for N15,000.

“The suspects, aged 18 and 19 years old, were arrested after a complaint was lodged at Amotekun Isokan Command by the owner of the stolen motorcycle.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately and apprehended the culprit in their hideout.” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adewinmbi said that similarly, two men aged 45 years old and 51, were also arrested by operatives of Amotekun corps on routine night patrol in Osogbo while attempting to steal a vehicle engine at midnight of May 15.

He said that another suspects was equally arrested in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, for attempting to steal a vehicle.

The corps commander said that during interrogation, all the suspects made confessional statements.

He said that the suspects have all been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi seized the occasion to appeal to residents in the state to continue to provide the corps with information that would assist in curbing crime in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that criminals have no hiding place in Osun as the long arm of the law would definitely catch up with evil doers

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okowa presents ₦71bn 2023 supplementary budget for Delta

Okowa presents ₦71bn 2023 supplementary budget for Delta

Akpabio promises stability if elected Senate President

Akpabio promises stability if elected Senate President

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

13 year-old wins 2023 Rivers Spelling Bee Competition

Aisha Buhari defends the relevance of NYSC after 50 years

Aisha Buhari defends the relevance of NYSC after 50 years

FG inaugurates 254 housing units in Enugu

FG inaugurates 254 housing units in Enugu

After 13 days in London, Buhari returns to Nigeria

After 13 days in London, Buhari returns to Nigeria

I’ll never congratulate Tinubu, Bode George insists

I’ll never congratulate Tinubu, Bode George insists

Bill that allows independent candidacy for elections moves to Buhari's table

Bill that allows independent candidacy for elections moves to Buhari's table

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

Report blames poverty for 71% of gender-based violence cases in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Defilement

Court remands teacher who allegedly defiled 3 pupils during extra classes

The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha (middle) had been dodging the EFCC for months before he was rearrested [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

EFCC arrests Mompha, again, on alleged ₦6 billion fraud case

Bank staffers arrested

Bank staff pushes debtor’s wife to d*ath in Ogun

People shot dead [The New York Times]

3 reportedly shot dead by suspected cultist in Ondo