Amotekun arrests 2 teenagers over alleged motorcycle theft in Osun

A statement by the Amotekun Corps Commander, Retired Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, said that the suspects later sold the stolen Bajaj motorcycle at Ogunpa in Ibadan, Oyo State, for N15,000.

“The suspects, aged 18 and 19 years old, were arrested after a complaint was lodged at Amotekun Isokan Command by the owner of the stolen motorcycle.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately and apprehended the culprit in their hideout.” he said.

Adewinmbi said that similarly, two men aged 45 years old and 51, were also arrested by operatives of Amotekun corps on routine night patrol in Osogbo while attempting to steal a vehicle engine at midnight of May 15.

He said that another suspects was equally arrested in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, for attempting to steal a vehicle.

The corps commander said that during interrogation, all the suspects made confessional statements.

He said that the suspects have all been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi seized the occasion to appeal to residents in the state to continue to provide the corps with information that would assist in curbing crime in the state.

