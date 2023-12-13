ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Agents of Oyo traditional ruler allegedly strike pastor's head with machete

News Agency Of Nigeria

The pastor also showed the scars from the alleged inflicted injuries to the court.

Agents of Oyo traditional ruler allegedly strike pastor's head with machete
Agents of Oyo traditional ruler allegedly strike pastor's head with machete

Recommended articles

The witnesses, Pastor Owolabi Olusegun and Olufemi Adelakun gave their testimonies before an Oyo State High Court in Ogbomoso. The court is sitting on a case of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, robbery, land grabbing against the traditional ruler of Oko in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo state, and 14 others.

Olusegun, a prosecution witness who was led in evidence by a lawyer prosecuting the matter, I.O. Abdulazeez, informed the court that the incident occurred on May 10, 2021 when he was walking in front of the palace of Alagba of Aagba town, a neighboring community to Oko.

The assailants who are agents of Oba Akinola were holding cutlasses and they started pursuing me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they catch up with me, they strike my head with their cutlasses, but I managed to escape.

He gave the names of those who allegedly inflicted the injuries on him as; Matthew Akintaro, a.k.a. Paimo, Sheriff Adam, a.k.a. Adamo, and Timothy Aderinto. Olusegun showed the scars from the alleged inflicted injuries to the court.

Also testifying, Adelakun said he was yet to recover from the machete injuries to his skull because his eyeballs were badly damaged.

On that day, I came out of my house, when I heard the cry of Olusegun calling for help while he was being attacked.

“I hid in the bush, thinking that they would not see me

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they eventually saw me, they inflicted severe cutlass injuries on my head.

“The injuries badly affected my sight, I cannot see properly again,” Adelakun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after hearing the testimonies of the two witnesses, Justice K.A. Adedokun adjourned the trial until December 14 for cross examination by the defense counsel and further hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

Shettima reassures Commonwealth Society of business-friendly environment in Nigeria

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

World Bank commends Tinubu administration's economic reforms

World Bank commends Tinubu administration's economic reforms

Minister of Defence Badaru wants to end terrorism in Nigeria with 2024 budget

Minister of Defence Badaru wants to end terrorism in Nigeria with 2024 budget

Fubara presents 2024 budget to 5 Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

Fubara presents 2024 budget to 5 Rivers lawmakers loyal to him

APC member replaces LP's Doherty, takes oath of office in Lagos Assembly

APC member replaces LP's Doherty, takes oath of office in Lagos Assembly

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

Osun Governor Adeleke returns from Bangkok vacation, dispels health rumours

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre

World Bank says petrol price in Nigeria should be around ₦750 per litre

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

EFCC declares ex-minister Olu Agunloye wanted over alleged corruption and forgery

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Top banker arrested after ignorantly hiring undercover policeman to kill woman

Bank manager who quit corporate job to sell clothes says she regrets delaying her success

Bank manager who quit corporate job to sell clothes says she regrets delaying her success

The victim's body has been deposited at the morgue [Guardian]

Boyfriend disappears after lady found dead in hotel

Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights

Headfort Foundation sensitises Lagos drivers, officers of law on human rights