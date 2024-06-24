ADVERTISEMENT
After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness, she pleads to stay

News Agency Of Nigeria

The husband disclosed that his wife doesn't obey his instructions but prefers to do things her way.

After 49 years, husband seeks divorce over wife’s stubbornness

The petitioner told the court that his wife was disrespectful and arrogant.

According to Oyewumi, she does not obey my instructions but prefers to do things her way.

“I have unofficially divorced her thrice and each time she packed to her father’s house, her relatives will beg for reconciliation but she will repeat the same thing each time she returns.

“I am tired of her attitude and cannot live with her again. I want to officially divorce her,” he said.

Silifat told the court that she loved her husband and could not leave her matrimonial home.

“I have pleaded with him but he does not want to accept my apology.

“I did not intimidate any of his family member and I don’t have anywhere to go, I will change my behaviour,” she pleaded.

The presiding Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, ordered that the petitioner should make provision for the respondent's accommodation, where she would observe her three months iddah (period of grace) before the next adjourned date.

The case was adjourned until July 8 for a hearing.

