Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, have killed a Catholic priest, identified as Reverend Father Paul Offu, in Enugu State.

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu announced the priest's death on its Facebook page after he was killed late on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

The diocese said the deceased was shot dead along Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu local government area of the state.

"Fr. Offu hailed from Okpatu in Udi LGA of Enugu State and until his death, was the parish priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka," the statement read.

Reverend Ikechukwu Ilo, a priest in charge of St. Patrick Church at Numeh, sustained gunshot injuries during an attack along Numeh-Nenwe road in the Nkanu East local government area of Enugu last month. He claimed he was attacked by herdsmen, but this was dismissed by the authorities.

Another reverend father, Clement Ugwu, was killed by his kidnappers in March. Two suspects, Sunday Chibuko and Benjamin Osogwu, were arrested in April.