Adamawa Police, hunters arrest 3 suspected kidnappers, rescue 16-year-old female victim

News Agency Of Nigeria

The female victim was kidnapped three days ago.

Adamawa Police, hunters arrest 3 suspected kidnappers, rescue 16-year-old female victim [Guardian]

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesperson, who disclosed this in a statement in Yola on Wednesday, said the operation was carried out by its Crack Squad.

Nguroje said that the operation was launched following a tip-off, and the operatives stormed a kidnapping den at Fotta village of Gombi.

“The suspects were all arrested at a certain house in a remote side of Fotta Village, where they camped their kidnapped female victim and demanded ₦8,000,000 ransom."

He said the victim, whose name was withheld, was kidnapped three days ago, from Buma Village, Shani LGA of Borno State. According to the statement, the victim is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed health facility.

Nguroje stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, had assured the public that there would be no hiding place for criminals as they would be fished out from anywhere within the state.

He called on members of the public to give timely information to the Police, especially those with questionable character.

