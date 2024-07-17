Activist who survived 9 years on death row murdered in his home

Angel, who was an anti-death penalty advocate and human rights defender, was killed by unknown assailants and buried in a shallow grave in his hometown of Ugboha, Esan South East, Edo State.

The attackers also set his house on fire.

After his release from death row, Angel dedicated his life to fighting against the death penalty through his foundation, Life Wire International Foundation.

He travelled to over 15 countries, using art exhibitions and drawings to raise awareness about the issue.

Michael Ihaza, Angel's cousin, confirmed the news of his assassination.

Ihaza mentioned that although Angel had won several family land cases, he was unaware of any threats to Angel's life.

Angel's 15-year-old son, who reported the incident to the police, has been taken into custody for questioning, but Ihaza does not believe the boy is involved in his father's death.

"The police are investigating the matter," Ihaza said. "We hope the culprit will be identified and brought to justice."

Okoro James, a Facebook user, shared a heartfelt tribute to Angel on his page, describing him as a philanthropist who made a significant impact during James' National Youth Service Corps days in Ugbowo, Edo State.

James wrote, "Sir Arthur, you made my NYSC days in Ugboha, Edo State, a memorable one. You took proper care of us and provided all our immediate needs. Your philanthropic efforts freed thousands of inmates who were unjustly incarcerated both locally and internationally."

When contacted, Chidi Nwabuzor, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Edo State Police Command, stated that the incident had not yet been reported to the police command and urged citizens to promptly report crimes to facilitate timely investigations.

Upon learning that the case had been reported to a local police station, Nwabuzor stated, "We have to find out where and get the DPO to acquaint the command about the case."