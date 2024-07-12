ADVERTISEMENT
Unknown gunmen shoot vigilante dead in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased and his colleagues were rushing for a rescue operation after receiving a distress call about a kidnapping incident.

Police is investigating the incident
Police is investigating the incident [Punch]

The incident happened in Igwuruta community in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, when members of the vigilante group, the Onelga Security Planning Advisory Committee (OSPAC), responded to a distress call about a kidnapping in the area.

It was gathered that while the vigilantes were rushing to the scene for a rescue operation, they were ambushed by the gunmen who opened fire on them.

Prince, one of the vigilantes, was struck by a bullet and died instantly, while the assailants quickly fled the scene.

The sudden attack caused panic among the residents, who scrambled for safety to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, "From what we heard, the OSPAC people rushed to where they said there was a kidnapping going on. Immediately they arrived at the place, some gunmen opened fire on them and one of their men was shot dead. That is all I can say."

The body of the deceased has been evacuated and taken to an undisclosed mortuary.

The incident has, however, raised concerns about the safety and security of the local community, especially given the boldness of the attackers and their willingness to engage a security outfit.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, stating, “An investigation is ongoing to ascertain what happened and to ensure the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted.”

The attack underscores the ongoing challenges faced by local security outfits in combating crime and protecting residents in volatile regions.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

