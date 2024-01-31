We asked God for 5 kids, he gave 6, we need assistance - Woman welcomes sextuplets after 13 yrs

Ifeanyi, a native of Ebonyi in Ohaozara Local Government Area told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, that she had the babies, four girls and two boys, after undergoing In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).

The first-time mother who delivered the babies at 30 weeks through Caesarean Section, said she was expecting quintuplets, only to find out during delivery that there were six babies.

Recounting her experience, she said that she got married on April 3, 2010, like every other person and expected to start having babies immediately.

“However, since then it has not been easy. We expected children but they were not forthcoming; we went to many places and spent money but no results so we just accepted to wait for God’s time.

“God in His infinite mercy visited us, and here we are today, God has changed the story.”

The happy mother told NAN that within the 13 years, she spent expecting a child, she and her husband, a pastor with Living Faith Church, Chikara in Kogi State, the family spent a lot of money that yielded no result.

She explained that “when you spend money on something and it is not forthcoming, it is very frustrating. My husband and I spent money on medications kept asking people for suggestions, and went to many places without success.

“It was as if it would never happen, but God turned it around.”

She said this was the first time she tried IVF, and that she started the procedure at Fertile Ground Hospital, Jos, and continued at the National Hospital, Abuja, when she was four months into the pregnancy, and was there till delivery.

Speaking about the pregnancy, she said it was not easy, as it took a huge toll on her.

She said “I have been hearing about pregnancies before; I had two miscarriages, but this one, many things started happening from the second week.

“I knew this one was unique, so I was just enduring. The first three months were not funny, I had relief in the fourth month and after that, it was tedious and not easy at all.

“People who visited me about a month ago saw what I was going through. At a point, I was impatient to deliver so that I could rest.

“The last two weeks before delivery was the climax of it all, I could not sleep, sitting down, standing, and lying down were all not easy.

“However I was encouraged by Dr Bello. The last week he encouraged me to go another week before delivering the babies and I am glad I did because we did not even know that there was an extra baby.”

“The sextuplet mother said she could hear the doctors while performing the CS saying “It’s like there is another one and there was.”

Ifeanyi advised other women in the situation she was in before to trust God as there is nothing. He cannot do it. She, however, said that the family needs assistance to take care of the children.

“I need assistance because when we saw the results for the first time, we did not know it would be this number, we know the number of children we asked God for but He gave us six.

“Please we need assistance both financially and otherwise,” she stated.