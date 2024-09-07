ADVERTISEMENT
About 40% of our population watches Nollywood movies - Jamaican driver

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Jamaican cab man named Ini Edo as his favourite Nollywood actor, adding that the natural acting skills portrayed by Nigerians endeared them to Jamaicans.

Valentino disclosed this during an on-the-wheel friendly chat with Nigerian social media personality and politician Reno Omokri. The latter is currently on vacation in the Caribbean island nation and has been documenting his experience in videos and photos shared on his X account.

In one of those videos, Omokri can be seen engaging the taxi driver in a conversation about the movie preferences of Jamaicans.

He asked what kind of movies his countrymen like and Valentino replied, "Nollywood."

"Nollywood? Are you saying Hollywood as in Los Angeles?" the social media personality probed to which the driver responded, "No. I'm saying Nollywood, Nigeria."

ALSO READ: Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

When asked to confirm again if most people in the country prefer Nollywood movies, Valentino said, "Yeah. Some aspects. Like, I'd say lots of people love watching, maybe like 40% of the population."

He explained that how the actors speak and the natural acting skills they usually display are some of the factors that endeared them to the Jamaican people.

"The way they talk. They're just natural," he noted.

On who his favourite Nigerian actor is, Valentino picked Ini Edo but also named Desmond Elliot and Rita Dominic as popular figures in the Caribbean nation.

