9-year-old allegedly identified as person who set Ebeano supermarket on fire

Ebeano supermarket in the Lokogoma area of Abuja was burnt to the ground on Saturday, July 17, 2021, with goods worth billions of Naira destroyed in the raging inferno.

In CCTV footage widely shared on social media afterwards, an unidentified woman could be seen lighting up the fire that destroyed the entire shopping complex, before sprinting away from the scene.

That woman has been identified as a nine-year-old minor who joined her mum and sister to the shop.

"My mum took me to the shop. She wanted to buy xxx for my sister. We went to the market first before going to the shop. My mummy was with my sister at the drink session," the little girl stutters during questioning by a team of investigators.

She still has on her the same clothes she wore to the shop on the day of the arson, as captured on CCTV.