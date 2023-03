Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil disclosed these arrests in a statement addressed to members of the public.

The arrested suspects were identified as Uzaifa Abubakar aka Damo (18), Abdulmalik Hussaini aka Biri (18), Abdulmalik Suleiman aka Bluetooth (21), Usman Isyaku aka Kanzo (20), and Naziru Mohammed aka Binju (18) all males of Bayan NITEL area.

Others include -Mubarak Yahaya (18) of the Doya area, Alyusha’u Sanusi (25) of Bayan Zannuwa, Ahmad Usman (28) of Illela, Mubaraq Nasiru (16) of Railway, Idriss Dauda (22) of Tsohon Kamfani and Khalifa Adamu (20) of Danjuma Goje area of Bauchi State.

According to Wakil, who’s a Superintendent of Police, the suspects were arrested at different locations within the Bauchi metropolis.

The police spokesperson said the arrests were carried out in line with the command’s earlier warning to supporters of political parties who won or lost the elections not to engage in wild celebrations or hold rallies which could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Following the earlier warning issued by the command on all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters for or against winners/losers of the just-concluded governorship and state assembly elections, the tactical teams attached to the command sustained an aggressive stance against miscreants across the state in a bid to curtail breakdown of law and order following the just-concluded governorship and state assembly elections.

“Consequently, the crime prevention operations conducted across the state led to the arrest of 11 suspects on the alleged criminal conspiracy, thug and thuggery and being in possession of weapons. During the raid, the operatives retrieved 30 assorted weapons,” the statement read.