5 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Four others sustained injuries in the accident.

Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The accident which occurred at about 2:48 pm, involved a Prime bus with registration number, MUS 191 HA and a Toyota Camry car marked, AKD 754 BG.

Okpe explained that the accident involved nine persons, comprising six female and three male adults.

She explained that the accident was likely caused by excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking which led to loss of control.

“Five persons lost their lives from the crash, three female and two male adults,” she said.