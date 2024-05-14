ADVERTISEMENT
428 suspected criminals arrested from Lagos black spots in 1 week

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operations were carried out by area commands, divisions, and tactical teams, including the Rapid Response Squad.

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]
Hundeyin confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He said they were raided around 11:15 am. daily, stressing that those found not culpable were released after screening, while others would be charged to court.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were arrested at Fagba, Orile, Mile-2, Oshodi, Dopemu, Alausa, and Ijora Badia amongst other places.

NAN reports that no fewer than 2,500 suspected criminals have been arrested in the last four months through the massive raid of black spots in Lagos.

This is a directive given by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, to check the activities of miscreants in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

