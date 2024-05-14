428 suspected criminals arrested from Lagos black spots in 1 week

Hundeyin confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He said they were raided around 11:15 am. daily, stressing that those found not culpable were released after screening, while others would be charged to court.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were arrested at Fagba, Orile, Mile-2, Oshodi, Dopemu, Alausa, and Ijora Badia amongst other places.

He said the operations were carried out by area commands, divisions, and tactical teams, including the Rapid Response Squad.

NAN reports that no fewer than 2,500 suspected criminals have been arrested in the last four months through the massive raid of black spots in Lagos.