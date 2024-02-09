4 killed in car crash on Sagamu-Benin expressway, Ogun State

Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson of, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta. Okpe explained that the accident occurred at 11:40 am and was caused by excessive speed on the part of the driver which led to loss of control.

She said that the vehicle marked BDG 184 FY veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp.

“A total of four persons, three men and one woman were involved and they all died from the lone crash.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and the vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp,” she said.

Okpe explained that the deceased were deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital morgue. The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, advised motorists taking long journeys to always have 15 minutes rest after an hours drive to avoid fatigue while driving and also go within the stipulated speed limit.