RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAquafina: Except you live under a rock, you must have come across the new Aquafina water #PadiofLife campaign which rekindled awareness on the need for clean water and the benefits to humans.

4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water

Not only did the campaign portray pure drinking water as the true friend to the human body, but Aquafina also presented itself as the Padi of Life and best option of water for healthy living.

Recommended articles
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water Pulse Nigeria
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water Pulse Nigeria

The #PadiofLife campaign was also a formal unveiling of Aquafina brand ambassadors, popular Nollywood actors, Kate Henshaw, Munachi Abii, Jemima Osunde, Jide Kene and popular social media water crusader, Aproko Doctor.

Aquafina used its ambassadors to tell relatable stories about the crucial role of clean water to healthy living and connected the benefits of friendship to that of clean water in the body.

4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water Pulse Nigeria
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water Pulse Nigeria
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water
4 key things to know about Aquafina drinking water Pulse Nigeria

Here are four key things to know about Aquafina Pure Drinking Water.

Premium International Brand: Aquafina is a global brand produced by the makers of Pepsi. It was first produced in 1994 at Wichita, Kansas, and is available in 35 countries, reaching billions of consumers globally. Aquafina is also produced in Nigeria and is regarded as one of the best-selling bottled water brands because of its guaranteed purity and premium quality.

Seven-step Filtration Process: Aquafina undergoes seven-step filtration protocols, including reverse osmosis to eliminate dissolved solids and organic compounds, carbon filtration, ozonation and ultraviolet light to deliver water that is pure and safe to drink. Aquafina is purity guaranteed and has a valid claim to status as one of the best water brands for nutritional health purposes.

It’s not just water, it’s a lifestyle: Aquafina is not just a water brand, but also a promoter of healthy lifestyle. The brand promotes healthy lifestyle with its sponsorship of notable events/activities including the Lagos City Marathon and the notable Aquafina Elite Model Look.

Availability: Aquafina is a global brand available in 35 countries. For consumers looking for clean, safe, and pure drinking water, Aquafina is available all over the country and comes in 50cl, 75cl, and 150cl pet bottles.

Like they say, ‘water no get enemy’. You can’t go wrong with Aquafina, the ever-present Padi of Life.

_----_

#FeatureByAquafina

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army Chief vows to go after terrorists who killed troops in Shiroro ambush

Army Chief vows to go after terrorists who killed troops in Shiroro ambush

How 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes got to Germany – FG

How 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes got to Germany – FG

PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu

PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu

Apapa Customs Command generates N522.4bn in 6 months

Apapa Customs Command generates N522.4bn in 6 months

Anambra govt to spend N1bn for solar-powered street lights

Anambra govt to spend N1bn for solar-powered street lights

Lagos govt says Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will be ready by June 2023

Lagos govt says Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will be ready by June 2023

Couple in NSCDC net for allegedly maltreating househelp

Couple in NSCDC net for allegedly maltreating househelp

Lions Club seeks N200m to fight childhood cancer in Nigeria

Lions Club seeks N200m to fight childhood cancer in Nigeria

EU inaugurates €1.3bn Nigeria green economy project

EU inaugurates €1.3bn Nigeria green economy project

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape

"I’m lonely" – Physically challenged 56-year-old virgin regrets rejecting men (video)

Alvera Uwitonze

Nigerian gay who’s facing deportation from UK says he might be killed

Nigerian Gay