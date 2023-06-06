The sports category has moved to a new website.
4 dead, 9 injured in Kogi lone auto crash – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC Commander said that his personnel, who carried out the rescue operation, rushed the injured to Kogi Specialist Hospital for medical attention while the four corpses were also deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Road accident in Nigeria
Road accident in Nigeria

Mr Stephen Dawulung, Kogi Sector Commander, in a telephone call, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Dawulung said that the crash, which involved a Toyota Hiace Bus, occurred around 6.35 p.m. of Monday on Ajaokuta – Lokoja road.

The FRSC Commander said that his personnel, who carried out the rescue operation, rushed the injured to Kogi Specialist Hospital for medical attention while the four corpses were also deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

He said, “The bus, containing 13 persons, was heading to Kano from Anyigba in Dekina LGA, when at Ekete village, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst.”

“The fatal accident was caused by excessive speed and lack of adherence to traffic regulations by the driver of the bus.

“Already, the FRSC rescue team, in collaboration with other sister agencies, including the Police, have since cleared the wreckage to prevent traffic gridlock on the road, ” he said.

Dawulung, however, advised motorists against night journey and the use of expired tyres, which he said were dangerous to safety of lives on the highways.

He also admonished them (motorists) to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations in order not to jeopardise the lives of innocent citizens.

