39 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Benin City

News Agency Of Nigeria

The items recovered from the suspects were 8 cars, laptops and phones.

EFCC officials
EFCC officials (PUNCH)

EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale in a statement in Abuja said that the suspects were arrested following “actionable intelligence” on their suspected involvement in a computer-related fraud.

He said that items recovered from them included eight cars, laptops and phones.

"The suspects will be charged to court soon,” he said.

