39 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Benin City
EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale in a statement in Abuja said that the suspects were arrested following “actionable intelligence” on their suspected involvement in a computer-related fraud.
He said that items recovered from them included eight cars, laptops and phones.
"The suspects will be charged to court soon,” he said.
