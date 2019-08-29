A 35-year-old man, Olufemi Ajayi, was on Thursday arraigned at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged visa fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Ojo Apata, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in April in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the accused unlawfully collected N690, 000 from one Solasi Ebenezer with intent to help him procure a Canadian visa which he failed to do..

Apata said that the accused also unlawfully claimed to be a agent of Canadian Embassy in Nigeria with the intent to defraud people.

According to him, the accused committed an offence punishable under Sections 419, 467 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Vol. 1, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The accused pleaded not guilty, while his counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant bail to his client on liberal terms.

Magistrate Moni Awosika granted bail to the accused in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for further hearing.