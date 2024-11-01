ADVERTISEMENT
33-year-old housewife stabs husband to death during bedroom fight

News Agency Of Nigeria

The couple got married three years ago and blessed with two children.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan. Osifeso said that an investigation was ongoing on the case.

“The case is under investigation at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Updates will be provided accordingly,” Osifeso said.

NAN gathered that the couple got married three years ago and lived at Gbeyi in the Adegbayi area of Ibadan. The marriage is blessed with two children.

Sources said that the husband and wife started an argument around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, and the woman allegedly locked the husband out of their bedroom.

“This resulted in a fight during which the wife stabbing the husband on the back,” a source alleged.

He said that the alleged murder was initially reported at Gbagi Police Station.

News Agency Of Nigeria

