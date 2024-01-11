30-year-old woman in court for allegedly whipping her landlord and wife

Adedeji, whose residential address was not provided is charged with assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace. The Prosecution Counsel, Phillip Amusan, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Tuesday at about 6:40 pm, at Ajinde Area Ire-Akari, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Adedeji assaulted Dasola and her husband Olumuyiwa Balogun by flogging them. Amusan also alleged that the defendant, who is a tenant, living in the complainant’s house, conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by locking the couple’s shop and flogging them.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 351 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

