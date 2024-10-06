ADVERTISEMENT
3 suspected kidnappers who killed 2 policemen, driver gunned down in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Men of the Nigeria Police Force.
The spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri, also said that four AK-47 riffles were recovered from the hoodlums.

Edafe said that the suspects were neutralised on Thursday by the police operatives attached to the Ebrumede Police Division in an operation led by its Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Iwok Ndifereke.

He alleged that the suspects were responsible for the murder of two mobile policemen and a driver in the September 2 failed kidnap attempt at Okoloba Junction, Uvwie Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson said that following the development, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Olufemi Abaniwonda, ordered water-tight deployment around Warri and environs.

“Following the failed attempted kidnap of the wife of one of the members of Delta House of Assembly on Sept. 2, 2024, at Okoloba Junction on Jakpa Road, Uvwie LGA, where the suspected kidnappers murdered two mobile policemen and the driver, Mr David Imela, the CP ordered immediate arrest of the hoodlums.

“Following the CP’s directive, the DPO, Ebrumede division, CSP Ndifereke, strategically deployed and created an artificial hold-up at the DSC roundabout.

“On noticing the traffic and sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on the police team and the police responded professionally owning to the busy nature of the area.

“The hoodlums immediately abandoned their vehicle and escaped with bullet injuries. Three AK-47 rifles and their operational vehicle with Registration Number: WWR-436-GZ were recovered,” he said.

Edafe said that unsatisfied with the development, the CP ordered the police operatives to fish out the suspects.

He said that armed with information and exhibits found in the hoodlums’ vehicle, the operatives stormed their hideout at Agbarho Community.

“On Oct. 3, the DPO led operatives to their hideout in Agbarho, where the Police engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel and overpowered the hoodlums.

“Three of the suspects sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped and another AK-47 rifle recovered. The suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead,” he said.

Edafe said that the command had intensified the manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang.

