3 rescued from container accident in Ojuelegba

Ima Elijah

Their condition is currently being closely monitored

The truck lost its balance, careening off the bridge and crashing violently onto the hapless car beneath, bearing the number plate JJJ-811-FV [Punch]
The terrifying episode occurred around 8 pm, sending shockwaves through the community. Eyewitnesses reported that the massive container-laden truck was attempting to ascend a bridge when disaster struck.

The truck lost its balance, careening off the bridge and crashing violently onto the hapless car beneath, bearing the number plate JJJ-811-FV.

Quick-thinking bystanders immediately alerted the authorities, leading to a swift response from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency responders.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, issued a statement recounting the incident. She revealed that the victims trapped within the mangled car included two adult males and one female.

Adeseye's statement emphasised the urgency of the rescue operation, stating, "The rescue alert, which was triggered at 20:45 hours on Sunday, saw the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, along with other State Emergency Responders and sympathetic onlookers, successfully extricate two adult males and one adult female from the crushed vehicle. Remarkably, the trailer driver and his assistant managed to escape unharmed."

The three fortunate survivors were promptly administered first aid at the accident site before being transported to the Lagos State Accident and Trauma Center for further medical attention. Their condition is currently being closely monitored.

