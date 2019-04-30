3 reasons why HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 is an excellent option for budget and style

The exquisitely designed smartphone features a premium Dewdrop Display, Unique Design and 13MP Camera amongst a host of other ultramodern features making it a great option.

6.06“ Dewdrop Display

HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 features the HUAWEI Dewdrop display with the front camera housed into a tiny pearl notch, to ensure the symmetry of the frontal view and to provide a 6.06 inch screen for maximum entertainment and an immersive experience for video and gaming purposes. The Dewdrop Display also enables full-screen gestures, designed to leverage the advantage of a larger display area and to make navigation effortless. Since people tend to spend more time on their mobile phones, the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 screen has been designed to protect the eyes. It has passed TÜV Rhineland’s certification, able to filter harmful blue light and intelligently adjust the colour temperature and brightness to ease eye fatigue.

Unique Design

The HUAWEI Y6 2019 come in 3 spectacular colours with outstanding designs. The Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black editions are designed with reflective material that produce dazzling colours upon contact with light. The design gives the phone its quintessential exterior. The third colour- Amber Brown features an interesting appearance with a leather-like look, it delivers elegant and fashionable aesthetics, while featuring a fingerprint-proof design so you don't have to worry about fingerprint marks. The HUAWEI Y6 2019 adopts an arc design in the transitions between its front and rear covers and its edges giving it the exquisite feel and guaranteeing handling comfort.

13MP Rear Camera with Excellent performance

The HUAWEI Y6 2019's 13MP rear camera guarantees crisp pictures with its high resolution, as well as incredible light sensitivity with its f/1.8 aperture. It can let in 50% more light compared with the competition. The device also spots an 8MP front camera with flash and a smart beautification algorithms which intelligently adjusts to produce the best pictures based on your skin tone and colour.

In low light, the front flash is put into use, and the screen also brightens up to supplement lighting, giving your selfies a clear and natural look even in the dark.

In addition, the HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2019 features 2 effective biometric identification methods for improved privacy. It also packs a unique audio system that boosts bass and a built-in FM antenna delivering a more robust music experience. The unique device is priced at NGN43900 and is available at the Huawei Store, on ﻿Jumia﻿ and Retailers Nationwide.

