3 pregnant women rescued as policemen uncover baby factory in Delta

Damilare Famuyiwa

During a raid which uncover the baby factory in Delta State, two suspects were arrested while three pregnant women were rescued.

The baby factory uncovered by the police operatives was located at Obodogba Community, Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who made disclosure of this development, two suspects were arrested in the course of the raid.

Edafe said, “The command gathered information that there was a baby factory located somewhere in Obodogba community, Okpanam.

“Acting on this information, on 10/7/2022, at about 0730 hours, operatives of the State Investigation Department stormed their den in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA and rescued three pregnant women, and two suspects, Promise Ejogu, 25, and Aruna Sulieman, 29, were arrested.

“One of the suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ring leader of the syndicate who engages in sexual activities with these women to get them pregnant.

“They are currently in custody while an effort is on to arrest the other members of the syndicate.

In related news, operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), code-named Operation Amotekun had arrested four child traffickers in Ekiti State.

The arrested suspects were identified as -Dorcas Adefowoke, Oyetunji Ebunoluwa, Adefowoke Toyin and Miss Boluwatife Soremi.

The suspects were all said to have been involved in the trafficking of two children to Libya.

According to the commandant of the Amotekun corps, Joel Komolafe, who paraded the suspects, said they were arrested following a tip-off by some citizens.

Damilare Famuyiwa

